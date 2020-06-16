SUV vs motorcycle crash in Windom

(Marshall, MN) – The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating an injury crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle crash in Windom.

The crash happened at 11:11 a.m. Tuesday. The state patrol says a Hyundai Palisade attempted to make a u-turn in front of a Harley Davidson motorcycle on 16th St at 3rd Ave when the vehicle collided Both vehicles were northbound on 16th St before the crash. The motorcycle tipped over onto the curb, according to the patrol.

The Harley was driven by a 56-year-old Windom man.

The Hyundai was driven by a 38-year-old Windom woman.

The names or extent of injuries to either driver has not been released.