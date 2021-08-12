SW MN highways scheduled for seal coats to begin August 16

MANKATO, Minn. — Motorists are advised to expect delays on Highways 13, 14, 15, 22, 60, and 99 beginning August 16, weather permitting, as crews apply a seat coat to protect the treated highways from the harsh Minnesota weather. The impacted highway portions include:
Traffic will be controlled with flaggers and a pilot car. Motorists should expect delays, drive with caution, and watch for workers, equipment, and traffic control devices.
The seal coat is a preventative maintenance measure that provides a protective layer, reducing deterioration due to sun and moisture. Drivers are encouraged to slow down and be alert for loose gravel and oil in these areas.
The sealcoating process for each highway segment will take one to two days. Crews will then return a couple weeks later to paint final striping, which will be done under traffic. The entire project will be completed by late-September, depending on weather and material availability.