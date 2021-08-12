SW MN highways scheduled for seal coats to begin August 16

MANKATO, Minn. — Motorists are advised to expect delays on Highways 13, 14, 15, 22, 60, and 99 beginning August 16, weather permitting, as crews apply a seat coat to protect the treated highways from the harsh Minnesota weather. The impacted highway portions include:

Highway 13: MN 30, New Richland, to Waseca County Road 103, Waseca.

Highway 14: Brown County Road 27, Sleepy Eye, to Brown County Road 12, New Ulm. Broadway to Nicollet County Road 21, New Ulm.

Highway 15: Nicollet County Road 21, to 428th Lane, north of New Ulm. 167th Street, south of Searles, to 7th N. Street, New Ulm. Johnson Street to north of I-90, Fairmont

Highway 22: Blue Earth County Road 7, Mapleton, to Blue Earth County Road 90

Highway 60, Eastbound: 0.7 miles east of 490th Ave., near Windom, to east of Cottonwood County Road 47, near Mountain Lake.

Highway 99: Le Sueur County Road 102, Saint Peter, to 0.4 miles east of Le Sueur County Road 22 (old MN 112), Le Center.

Traffic will be controlled with flaggers and a pilot car. Motorists should expect delays, drive with caution, and watch for workers, equipment, and traffic control devices.

The seal coat is a preventative maintenance measure that provides a protective layer, reducing deterioration due to sun and moisture. Drivers are encouraged to slow down and be alert for loose gravel and oil in these areas.

The sealcoating process for each highway segment will take one to two days. Crews will then return a couple weeks later to paint final striping, which will be done under traffic. The entire project will be completed by late-September, depending on weather and material availability.