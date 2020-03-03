Sweet sign of spring! Minneopa State Park to host maple syrup demo

(St. Paul, MN) – The annual tradition of tapping maple trees for syrup is a sure sign of spring.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is offering free programs around the state to help people learn about making maple syrup.

Minneopa State Park will hold a Maple Syrup Demonstration on Saturday, March 14. Attendees will meet at the picnic shelter on the waterfall side of the park. A naturalist will demonstrate what it takes to tap a tree, collect the sap, and boil it to produce sweet syrup. There will also be a discussion on the history of tapping trees.

For a full schedule of Minnesota State Parks holding hands-on maple syrup events and demonstrations this spring, click here.