Taco Bell Announces Return of $5 National Taco Day Gift Box on October 4, 2018

Taco Bell will celebrate National Taco Day on Thursday, October 4, 2018 with the return of the $5 National Taco Day Gift Box.

The gift set comes with a total of four tacos, including a Crunchy Taco and three Doritos Locos tacos: Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos tacos, Cool Ranch Doritos Locos tacos and a Fiery Doritos Locos tacos.

Additionally, and for the first time ever, Taco Bell will be giving fans around the world a chance to celebrate National Taco Day with revelry ranging from free exclusive merchandise with any taco purchase in Australia to free tacos with any order in Sri Lanka.

The brand will also be offering an exclusive National Taco Day t-shirt on The Taco Bell Taco Shop on October 4, 2018.

The $5 National Taco Day Gift Set will be available at participating locations nationwide for one day only on Thursday, October 4, 2018.