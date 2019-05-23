Taco Bell’s ‘Steal a Game, Steal a Taco’ Returns for 2019 NBA Finals

Taco Bell announced Wednesday that is has teamed up with the NBA for the return of the brand’s popular “Steal A Game, Steal A Taco” promotion for the 2019 NBA Finals.

For the fourth year running, everyone in America has a chance to score a free Doritos Locos Tacos when and if the road team “steals” a win from the home team.

The 2019 NBA Finals start on Thursday, May 30 and could run through a possible Game 7 on June 16, 2019.

Here’s what you need to know to score a free Doritos Locos Tacos:

The first game the road team wins will automatically win everyone in America a free Doritos Locos Tacos on Tuesday, June 18 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. (local time) at participating Taco Bell locations nationwide, while supplies last.

This time around, Taco Bell is making it even easier for fans to score their free taco by offering all day pickup on orders placed through the app or website. Just take note that the offer excludes delivery. There’s also a limit of one free Doritos Locos Tacos per person or registered account.

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook