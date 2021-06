Children can build confidence and learn patience by learning to fish, and this weekend, they can learn for free.

Minnesota’s Take a Kid Fishing Weekend is Friday, June 11 through Sunday, June 13. Minnesota residents can fish without a license during Take a Kid Fishing Weekend, as long as they take children ages 15 or younger fishing with them.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com