(St. Paul, MN) – The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is encouraging children to get in on the hunting season this weekend.

Saturday, September 21st and Sunday, September 22nd is Take A Kid Hunting Weekend in Minnesota. Throughout the weekend, adult Minnesota residents accompanied by a youth younger than age 16 can hunt small game without a license, but must comply with open seasons, limits and other regulations.

The weekend program is designed to get youth outdoors pursuing small game such as squirrels and rabbits. For more information, visit the small-game hunting page.

