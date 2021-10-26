Take a terrifying tour of Mankato’s best-decked lawns this Halloween (Map)

The bright, colorful lights of Christmas usually get all the attention, but let’s face it – some of us have a darker side.

To appeal to those unearthly souls, SMN has compiled a map of the most spooktacular decor in the area. Now the deranged (yes, you are) can take a self-guided tour of Mankato’s macabre during the 2021 Halloween season.

The idea was formed at the request of a reader who decorated her own yard with killer clowns and bloody half-dummies. Um, yes, whatever you want, ma’am…just put the saw down.

As it turns out, there’s a number of Mankato residents who are thrilled to put their spooky sides on display. Our request for permission to include their homes on the tour was met with a frightening level of enthusiasm. If we missed your home, you can still be added to the tour map by sending us an email with your address.

Most of the decorations as great for all ages, but there may be props that have the potential to scare certain children, so parents should use their discretion while touring.

Here’s the map, if you dare…