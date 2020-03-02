Target Announces New Range of Ready-Made Sandwiches

Seeking to attract the on-the-go shopper, Target has announced a new range of ready-made sandwiches and other “grab-and-go” food options.

The Minneapolis retailer has announced a partnership with the deli meat and cheese brand Boar’s Head to offer a selection of sandwiches, salads, deli meats, specialty cheeses and snacks.

The range has been tested in a handful of New York stores in recent months, and will now expand to 200 more Targets across the country by the end of the year.

Some of the sandwiches created so far include the Italian Combo sandwich with Genoa salami, a Honey Turkey Wrap with maple-glazed, honey-coated turkey breast, and a Chicken Caesar Wrap.

Meanwhile here are some of the deli options:

Target

“At Target, we’re on a mission to make it easy for families to discover the joy of food every day,” said Target’s executive VP for food & beverage Stephanie Lundquist.

“And our partnership with Boar’s Head is yet another example of how we’re serving up the very best national brands our guests love while also differentiating with incredible, only-at-Target brands – all at a great value.”

Offering quick food options has been a feature of Target’s recent redesign, with many of its stores – particularly those in downtown areas – now placing ready-to-go food and drink chillers next to store entrances.

Source: bringmethenews.com

Photo: Target