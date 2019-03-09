Target Field to offer ‘family friendly’ concession prices in 2019

(Minneapolis, MN) – The Minnesota Twins have announced they’ll offer family-friendly prices on food and beverages during the 2019 season.

Twins president and CEO Dave St. Peter said the organization believes the new pricing will further enhance Target Field’s longstanding reputation for delivering the best in food and beverage.

The family-value pricing will be offered on some of the ballpark’s most popular food items and available at the State Fair concessions stands. Below are some of the offerings:

Schweigert Hot Dog – $4

Hot Dog – $4 Nachos – $4

Soft Pretzels – $4

Peanuts – $3

Popcorn – $3

16oz Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Mountain Dew or Sierra Mist – $2

12oz Budweiser or Bud Light – $5

The Twins will open the 2019 season at Target Field on March 28th against the Cleveland Indians.

