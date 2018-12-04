Target Is Selling ‘Ugly Sweater’ Dresses for the Holidays

The “ugly sweater” party is a holiday tradition these days, and for good reason — there are some real monstrosities out there! Plus, it’s fun to give in to a bit of holiday cheer via your wardrobe, especially when the Rudolph emblazoned on your sweater has a working red light-up nose, or your snowflake sweater is covered in white sequins.

This season, Target is upping the game with over-the-top “ugly” holiday dresses, just in case a good old glittery top wasn’t enough for your next ugly sweater party. Trust us, you’re going to be shocked (in a good way) by the holiday delights they have in store.

While the big box retailer still has a plethora of ugly Christmas sweaters to choose from, from cats to snowmen to the Grinch, it’s the dresses that really steal the show. But I’m not gonna lie — several of these are actually more cute than “ugly.” That red toy soldier dress with the tulle skirt? I’d wear it anywhere TBH. Ahead, check out some of our faves that are guaranteed to make you want to deck the halls immediately.

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook