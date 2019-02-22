Target Launches New Collection of Wines All Under $10

If shopping at Target is already your favorite outing, you’re about to love it even more.

The retailer announced on Thursday the launch of a new wine line under $10, The Collection. The line, which includes a cabernet sauvignon, red wine blend, rosé, pinot grigio, and chardonnay all made from California-grown grapes, will hit shelves on March 3 for $9.99 each.

The Collection bottles feature abstract pastel designs created by in-house artists at Target, according to a press release.

The superstore plans to make alcoholic beverages available in 90 percent of Targets in 2019.

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook