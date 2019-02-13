Target Recalls Toddler Boots Due to Choking Hazard

Target and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission have issued a recall for numerous sizes of unicorn boots designed for toddlers.

The Cat & Jack Chiara boots, as seen in the photo above, are being recalled due to a choking hazard. It includes sizes 1 and 5-through-13 that were sold October-November 2018 at Target stores nationwide, online at Target.com and on Google Express.

The boots are white with silver shimmer, a white zipper, white faux fur lining, a unicorn’s horn and inner ears with eyelashes and nostrils. They also have colored stripes on the back of the boots.

Boots included in the recall have model numbers on the inside tag that begin with TARGET0930156XX. The “XX” corresponds with a specific boot size.”

Anyone who purchased recalled boots should take them from children immediately and return them to any Target store for a full refund.

Source: cpsc.gov