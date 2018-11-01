Target Reveals It’s 2018 Black Friday Ad, And a Number of Deals For Today Only

November is here and retailers have started the countdown to the biggest shopping weekend of the year.

One of the first companies to give customers a sneak peak of its Black Friday offers is Target, whose ad went live on Thursday.

It’s promising thousands of offers and doorbusters when shopping gets underway starting at 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, when stores will open until 1 a.m. Black Friday morning, before re-opening again at 7 a.m.

For the first time, Target shoppers will be able to skip the lines at the tills as each staff member will have mobile scanning and payment tech, meaning customers can pay for their stuff by stopping a worker in the middle of the store.

And to mark the start of shopping season, Target has made a number of deals available for Thursday only. Today’s offers include:

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones for $179.99 ($120 off)

Instant Pot Duo 60 6-qt cooker for $69.95 ($30 off plus a $10 gift card)

KitchenAid Professional 5-qt mixer for $219.99 ($230 off)

VTech video baby monitor for $69.99 (half price)

Video games including Madden 19, Destiny 2, NBA 2K19 and FIFA 19 for $29.99 ($30 off, Target says it’ll be “lowest price of the season”)

Xbox One S 1TB console for $199.99 plus $20 Target GiftCard ($120 savings, also “lowest price of the season”)

DVD movies for $6.

T-shirts starting at $3, nightwear at $5, sweaters at $10.

As for Black Friday weekend itself, Target is offering a deal for that Friday (Nov. 23) where shoppers who spend more than $50 will get a 20 percent off coupon for future trips to use between Nov. 27 and Dec. 8.

TVs are usually one of the big sellers as retailers look to shift stock ahead of new models arriving.

And Target is no different, its front page ad includes a TCL 55-inch Ultra-HD Roku Smart TV for $349.99.

It’s offering a Samsung 50-inch 4K Ultra-HD TV for $329.99, and is taking $300 off a Samsung 65-inch curved UHD TV, bringing the price down to $799.99.

Here are some of the other deals that catch the eye.

A Roku Ultra streaming box for $49.99 ($50 off)

A $150 gift card when you sign up for an iPhone 8, 8 Plus or XR through Verizon, Sprint and AT&T, and a $250 gift card when you activate an iPhone XS or XS Max.

6th Generation Apple iPads for $249.99 ($80 off)

$80 off Apple Watch 3rd Generations.

$200 gift card when you buy a Google Pixel 3.

Amazon Echo for $69 ($30.99 off)

Google Home for $79 ($50 off)

Canon Rebel T6 DSLR Camera for $399.99 (doorbuster deal, $350 off)

Select PS4 and Xbox One titles for $15-$45.

PlayStation 4 1-TB bundle with Spider-Man for $199 ($100 off)

Select children’s books for $5.

30 percent off strategy games including Ticket to Ride, Pandemic and Settlers of Catan.

Star Wars BB-8 Droid for $49.99 ($50 off)

Buy one, get one 50 percent off on mix-and-match toys.

Source: bringmethenews.com

