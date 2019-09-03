Target Reveals its ‘Top Toys 2019’ List as it Prepares for Holidays

And just like that, Labor Day ends and immediately we’re looking down the barrel end of the holidays.

No sooner had the Minnesota State Fair served its last Pronto Pup and Minnesota’s students hopped on a school bus, Target has revealed its list of “Top Toys” ahead of the holiday season.

The Minneapolis retailer is setting itself up as the location for toy shopping this Christmas, having invested heavily in the category after the demise of Toys “R” Us.

This year, it’s offering more than 10,000 options for shoppers ahead of the holidays, and on Tuesday released what it expects to be its most sought-after items.

There are some familiar names among the toys, with kids’ cartoon phenomenons PAW Patrol and PJ Masks among the list, along with classics like Barbie.

For the older players, there is a new version of Pictionary where you write the clue in the air, with it then appearing on your TV, while the Nintendo Switch is once again expected to be a top seller.

Many of the toys included in the list are Target exclusives, while the Bullseye said more “Top Toys” will be revealed in the fall as it releases its toy tie-ins with Disney’s “Frozen 2” and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”

“In 2018, we made strategic investments to position Target as the ultimate destination for toys, including an expanded assortment and playful, reimagined in-store and digital experiences. This year, we’re building on that success,” said Christina Hennington, Target’s senior vice president of merchandising.

“In addition to our recently announced experiential retail and merchandising collaboration with Disney, we’re introducing thousands of new and exclusive toys. Coupled with our expanded fulfillment options, including our popular same-day services, we’re making it easier than ever for families and gift givers to choose Target this holiday season.”

Here’s Target’s full “Top Toys” list, separated by categories that have been identified by Target (as we would never use a phrase such as “action packers.”)

For “imagination masters”

L.O.L. Surprise! Amazing Surprise

Ryan’s World Treasure Chest

Animal Planet Extreme T-Rex Adventure Playset

PAW Patrol Super Mighty Pups Lookout Tower

PJ Masks PJ Seeker

Our Generation Movie Theater Playset

Barbie Malibu House

For the “action packers”

Jetson Renegade Hoverboard

Viro Rides Vega 2-in-1 Scooter

Hot Wheels Colossal Crash Trackset

Beyblade Burst Turbo Championship Clash Battle Set

Marvel Avengers: Endgame Titan Hero Series

Monster Jam Mega Grave Digger RC

Fortnite Jumbo Loot Llama Piñata

For the “gizmo ninjas”

Fisher-Price Linkimals

LeapFrog RockIt Twist

Nintendo Switch

Really Rad Robots Turbo Bot

For the “love bugs”

Owleez

Cry Babies Interactive Baby Doll

Little Live My Real Rescue Pink Scruff-a-Luv

For the “game changers”

Buffalo Games Classic Pinball Board Game

Pictionary Air

For the “glitter gang”

Capsule Chix Ultimix Pack

Poopsie Rainbow Surprise Slime Kit

Cool Maker Go Glam Nail Stamper Kit

Snapstar Pop Royalty: Echo’s Debut on the Pink Carpet

