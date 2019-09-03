Target Reveals its ‘Top Toys 2019’ List as it Prepares for Holidays

And just like that, Labor Day ends and immediately we’re looking down the barrel end of the holidays.
No sooner had the Minnesota State Fair served its last Pronto Pup and Minnesota’s students hopped on a school bus, Target has revealed its list of “Top Toys” ahead of the holiday season.
The Minneapolis retailer is setting itself up as the location for toy shopping this Christmas, having invested heavily in the category after the demise of Toys “R” Us.
This year, it’s offering more than 10,000 options for shoppers ahead of the holidays, and on Tuesday released what it expects to be its most sought-after items.
There are some familiar names among the toys, with kids’ cartoon phenomenons PAW Patrol and PJ Masks among the list, along with classics like Barbie.
For the older players, there is a new version of Pictionary where you write the clue in the air, with it then appearing on your TV, while the Nintendo Switch is once again expected to be a top seller.
Many of the toys included in the list are Target exclusives, while the Bullseye said more “Top Toys” will be revealed in the fall as it releases its toy tie-ins with Disney’s “Frozen 2” and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”
“In 2018, we made strategic investments to position Target as the ultimate destination for toys, including an expanded assortment and playful, reimagined in-store and digital experiences. This year, we’re building on that success,” said Christina Hennington, Target’s senior vice president of merchandising.
“In addition to our recently announced experiential retail and merchandising collaboration with Disney, we’re introducing thousands of new and exclusive toys. Coupled with our expanded fulfillment options, including our popular same-day services, we’re making it easier than ever for families and gift givers to choose Target this holiday season.”
Here’s Target’s full “Top Toys” list, separated by categories that have been identified by Target (as we would never use a phrase such as “action packers.”)
For “imagination masters”
- L.O.L. Surprise! Amazing Surprise
- Ryan’s World Treasure Chest
- Animal Planet Extreme T-Rex Adventure Playset
- PAW Patrol Super Mighty Pups Lookout Tower
- PJ Masks PJ Seeker
- Our Generation Movie Theater Playset
- Barbie Malibu House
For the “action packers”
- Jetson Renegade Hoverboard
- Viro Rides Vega 2-in-1 Scooter
- Hot Wheels Colossal Crash Trackset
- Beyblade Burst Turbo Championship Clash Battle Set
- Marvel Avengers: Endgame Titan Hero Series
- Monster Jam Mega Grave Digger RC
- Fortnite Jumbo Loot Llama Piñata
For the “gizmo ninjas”
- Fisher-Price Linkimals
- LeapFrog RockIt Twist
- Nintendo Switch
- Really Rad Robots Turbo Bot
For the “love bugs”
- Owleez
- Cry Babies Interactive Baby Doll
- Little Live My Real Rescue Pink Scruff-a-Luv
For the “game changers”
- Buffalo Games Classic Pinball Board Game
- Pictionary Air
For the “glitter gang”
- Capsule Chix Ultimix Pack
- Poopsie Rainbow Surprise Slime Kit
- Cool Maker Go Glam Nail Stamper Kit
- Snapstar Pop Royalty: Echo’s Debut on the Pink Carpet
