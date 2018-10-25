Target Rolls Out Free 2-day Shipping For Holiday Season

The 2-day shipping offer will run between Nov. 1 and Dec. 22, and is one of a series of holiday season announcements made by the Bullseye this week.

The Minneapolis-based retailer is looking to one-up their main rivals this Thanksgiving and Christmas, namely Amazon and Walmart, with a 2-day shipping offer available to all shoppers, not just those with RedCards (or in Amazon’s case, Prime membership).

Walmart meanwhile is offering 2-day shipping again this holiday season, but only on purchases over $35.

Target is also expanding its same-day delivery service, operated by Shipt, making it available to shoppers in 46 states, many of them for the first time.

It will also make its drive-up service available at 1,000 locations by the end of this month.

Source: bringmethenews.com

