Target to Open Early Thanksgiving Night

Now that Halloween is behind us, retailers are officially all in for the mad dash to Black Friday.

Target announced that it will open stores an hour earlier this year, 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, to give shoppers an early start on holiday shopping.

They’ll close at 1 a.m. and reopen at 7 a.m. for Black Friday.

Target also unveiled its ad for the big shopping day, detailing the bargains and deals that consumers can start to plan for.

Also, Target says it too will have a new, mobile checkout option, following a similar announcement earlier this week from Wal-Mart.

Workers at both stores will use handheld devices to scan items and speed transactions.

