Target’s annual car seat trade-in recycling program underway

(Mankato, MN) – Target is offering its annual car seat trade-in now through the end of April.

Customers who bring their used, broken or expired car seats to any Target location between now and April 30 will receive a 20 percent off coupon for a new car seat, stroller, or select baby gear. The coupons are valid via the Circle app until May 14.

Target introduced the baby seat trade-in program in April 2016. Since the initial launch, the company has recycled 25.4 million pounds of car seat materials. The recycled materials are used to produce pallets, plastic buckets and construction materials.

Click here to LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.

Click here to FOLLOW @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.

(Copyright © 2022 Southern Minnesota News. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)