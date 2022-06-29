      Weather Alert

Task force arrests Le Sueur man on drug charges

Jun 29, 2022 @ 6:03am

A Le Sueur man is behind bars on multiple drug charges and illegally possessing a firearm. 

The Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force arrested 42-year-old Ronale Deshun Lewis on Monday. 

Police initiated a traffic stop after Lewis left an apartment building.  About 42 grams of cocaine was discovered in his vehicle, according to a press release from the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office.  The task force later executed a search warrant at Lewis’s home, where agents allegedly found cocaine with fentanyl, ecstasy tablets, marijuana, and other evidence of drug sales.

Police say a handgun that had been reported stolen in Tennessee was also discovered, along with $108,000 in cash.   Lewis is a felon who is not allowed to own a firearm.

