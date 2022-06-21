Task force seizes more than a pound of meth; 3 arrested

The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force seized more than a pound of meth while agents were conducting a search warrant Tuesday.

Three people were arrested in connection with the seizure. Lyndsay Anne Wilson, 38 of Mankato, and Damien Jay Kump, 28, of Mankato, both face 1st-degree drug sale charges. Wilson, Kump, and Dominic Christopher Schmidt, 18 of St. Peter, each face a drug possession charge.

Police say the search was part of an ongoing meth distribution investigation on Eastport Dr in Mankato. Besides the 465 grams of methamphetamine, agents also found money and evidence of drug sales, according to a press release.

Investigators say Kump was out on bail from a 1st-degree drug sale arrest on May 23.

All three suspects have been booked in the Blue Earth County Jail.