Tax relief bill gets Minnesota governor’s 1st signature

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz has signed his first bill of the 2023 session.

The legislation he approved Thursday is intended to simplify tax filing and save money for hundreds of thousands of Minnesota residents and businesses, including people with student loans and companies that received pandemic aid. The measure brings the state’s tax code into conformity with federal tax rules. It’s one of several that legislative leaders have fast-tracked since convening last week.

Bills on issues from abortion rights to unemployment benefits for laid-off miners are also moving quickly through the legislative process and are expected to hit the governor’s desk soon.