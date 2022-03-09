Taxi cab dispatcher accused of bank card fraud

The dispatcher of a taxi cab company is accused of bank card fraud.

Jessica Olga Freerksen, 50, of Mankato, was charged in Blue Earth County Court with felony financial transaction card fraud.

A criminal complaint says the 90-year-old victim’s daughter noticed a suspicious charge on her mother’s bank account.

The daughter told investigators that her mother, who lives in an assisted living facility, had used a taxi service in January 2021, and payment was provided over the phone to the dispatcher.

Investigators learned during an interview with Freerksen on an unrelated bank card fraud matter that she was the head dispatcher at the taxi company and regularly took credit card information over the phone.

The complaint says detectives reviewed Google records which showed the $37.50 transaction was made by an account linked to Freerksen’s name and email address.