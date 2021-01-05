Taylor Library hosting Winter Author Series

Minnesota winters are perfect for curling up with books, or for getting to know some of Minnesota’s beloved authors.

North Mankato’s Taylor Library is hosting a virtual Winter Author Series which starts Jan 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Traci Lambrecht – otherwise known as PJ Tracy – will be the first author to be featured in the series. Lambrecht and her mother, PJ Lambrecht, co-wrote ten cyber-crime/psychological thriller novels together under the PJ Tracy pseudonym. PJ Lambrecht died several years ago; Traci Lambrecht still lives in rural Minnesota.

During the visit, Lambrecht will tell her story and reveal what she has in the works. There will be time for questions during the visit.

Authors scheduled for future visits include William Kent Krueger (Feb 11), Allen Eskens (March 11), and Wendy Webb (March 25).

To join Lambrecht’s visit via Zoom, click here.

Attendees will need the following information to sign in:

Meeting ID: 939 1363 9277

Passcode: 787572