Taylor Swift Eras Tour Concert Film Coming To Movie Theaters In October
August 31, 2023 12:03PM CDT
NEW YORK (AP) — Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is coming to movie theaters.
Swift announced Thursday that the concert film “Taylor Swift – The Eras Tour” will open in North American theaters Oct. 13.
The theater chain AMC, anticipating high demand from Swift fans, said the film will play at least four times a day Thursday, Fridays, Saturday and Sundays at all its U.S. locations.
Prices will be higher than usual movie tickets.
An adult ticket will cost $19.89 and a child ticket is priced at $13.13. Advance sales began Thursday.