Last week, a group of four teachers from a North Texas school district resigned after admitting to abusing a free lunch program for students. The educators had elementary school students who brought lunches from home use their lunch cards to bring back cafeteria trays to the teachers in their classrooms. Yep, they used the kids’ lunch cards to get free lunch for themselves.

OK, besides being just flat-out wrong … who actually wants to eat school lunch food?

Are there any cafeteria menu items from your school days that you still have a craving for into adulthood?

