Teen arrested after making social media threats against St. James High School

(St. James, MN) – St. James police say a teen is in custody after he made threats to shoot up the local high school on social media.

Police received a report around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night about the threats. “There were posts on Facebook and instant messaging that someone had stated that they were going to shoot up the school tomorrow and kill themselves,” reads a release from St. James police.

An investigation led to the arrest of a 14-year-old male the following morning. The boy is a student at St. James High School. He was arrested on possible charges of threats of violence, and is currently being held in the Watonwan County Jail. Charges are expected to be filed later today.

An investigation of the incident will continue.

Law enforcement is providing extra patrol in and around the schools Thursday.

