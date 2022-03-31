Teen arrested after social media threats at Red Rock Central

A teen boy was arrested Tuesday after investigators responded to a report of threats directed at Red Rock Central (RRC) school and staff over social media.

The school was put into lockdown until the Lamberton Police Department and Redwood County Sheriff’s Office could investigate.

Law enforcement was able to determine the source of the threats and a juvenile male was taken into custody, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office. Charges against the boy are pending. No students or staff were in any danger during the investigation.

The school was reopened later in the morning.