Teen arrested in toddler’s death

The death of a toddler in Mankato earlier this month has been ruled a homicide by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner.

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in the death of the 2-year-old, according to Mankato Public Safety. He’s been charged with second-degree murder.

The teen was taken into custody Wednesday near his home on the 500 block of North 5th St, according to a press release. He is currently being held in a secure juvenile facility.

The child died at a local hospital on April 16 after police were called to a home on Eastport Dr for a medical emergency.

Mankato Public Safety and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are continuing to investigate the child’s death.