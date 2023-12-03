River 105 River 105 Logo

Teen dies in landslide at Minneopa Falls

December 2, 2023 8:34PM CST
A teenager died in a landslide near Minneopa Falls at Minneopa State Park on Saturday.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office responded to the falls area at Minneopa State Park just before 5 p.m. for a report of a landslide and someone trapped under the collapsed earth.

Emergency workers located the 19-year-old man who was trapped.  He was determined to be deceased once recovered, according to a press release from Chief Deputy Jeremy Brennan.

The incident remains under investigation.  More information will be released at a later time.

