Teen dies in landslide at Minneopa Falls

A teenager died in a landslide near Minneopa Falls at Minneopa State Park on Saturday.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office responded to the falls area at Minneopa State Park just before 5 p.m. for a report of a landslide and someone trapped under the collapsed earth.

Emergency workers located the 19-year-old man who was trapped. He was determined to be deceased once recovered, according to a press release from Chief Deputy Jeremy Brennan.

The incident remains under investigation. More information will be released at a later time.