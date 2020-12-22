Teen driver arrested after crash northwest of Morristown

A teenage driver was arrested following a crash northwest of Morristown that critically injured her passenger.

The crash happened Tuesday morning just before 6 a.m. at 230th St W and Iona Ave in Morristown Township.

A press release from the Rice County Sheriff’s Office says deputies found an 18-year-old man at the crash site who had been ejected from the vehicle, suffering critical injuries. The man was transported by ambulance to District One Hospital, then transferred to a trauma center.

The 17-year-old female driver was arrested at the scene, then transported to District One with minor injuries. A blood sample was obtained at the hospital, according to the release.

The girl was released to a parent. Criminal charges are pending the results of the blood test.

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the crash.