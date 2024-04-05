Teen escapes abduction in Meeker County

Police say a teenager escaped an attempted abduction in Meeker County Wednesday.

The incident happened in the Lake Stella area shortly before 8 p.m.

The 13-year-old victim reported an adult male in a red Ford truck pulled them into the vehicle at the end of their driveway. Police say the victim was able to get out of the truck quickly and ran to a nearby residence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 693-5400.