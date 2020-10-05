Teen hospitalized after falling from ATV

(Le Center, MN) – A teenage boy was injured after falling from an ATV Sunday.

The incident happened at approximately 4:50 p.m. on Greenland Road in Elysian Township.

According to a release from the Le Sueur County Sheriff, the 14-year-old boy was standing on the rear left side of the ATV, holding onto the roof as the vehicle traveled east on Greenland Rd.

A 15-year-old boy was driving the ATV, according to the release, and there was a passenger seated in the ATV; also a 15-year-old male.

Police say the standing teen apparently lost his grip and fell off the vehicle. He sustained a possible head injury, according to the sheriff’s release.

The teen was transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato.

The incident remains under investigation.