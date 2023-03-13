Teen hospitalized after head-on collision on Highway 22

A teenager was hospitalized Sunday night following a collision on Highway 22.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a northbound Volkswagen and a southbound car crashed head-on between Beauford and Mapleton at about 8:30 p.m.

A 17-year-old Mapleton boy driving the Volkswagen was transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato with non-life threatening injuries. His name has not been released.

The car driver, Gabrielle Anne Petersen, 28, of Worthington, wasn’t injured.

The patrol says roads were snow and ice covered at the time of the crash.