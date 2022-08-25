Teen hospitalized in Rochester following Watonwan County crash

A 16-year-old boy was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester Wednesday afternoon following a crash on Highway 60 between Madelia and Lewisville.

The teen was driving a Nissan Versa that was westbound on the highway when it collided with a westbound semi east of Co Rd 117.

The patrol did not provide a condition for the boy or any other information about his identity. A passenger in the car, Rolando Velasquez Perez, 17, of Windom, was hospitalized in St. James with non-life threatening injuries. Isidro Velasquez Gomez, 57, of Windom, was also in the vehicle. Gomez was not injured.

The semi driver, a 30-year-old Ohio man, wasn’t hurt.