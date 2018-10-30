Teen Injured In Brown County Hunting Accident

A 16-year-old girl is recovering from non-life threatening injuries after being shot by a member of her own hunting party.

According to a release from the Brown County Sheriff’s office, Nadia Marie Meyers of Morgan was with a party hunting for small game Monday when another member of the group shot at a rabbit and struck Meyers in the back of her legs. The incident happened just after 2 p.m. near 327th Avenue in Morgan.

Meyers was shot at an approximate distance of 91 feet with bird shot. She was transported to the Sleepy Eye Medical Center by Morgan Ambulance.

The Brown County Sheriff’s office and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources are investigating the incident.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

