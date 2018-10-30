Teen Injured In Brown County Hunting Accident

A 16-year-old girl is recovering from non-life threatening injuries after being shot by a member of her own hunting party.

According to a release from the Brown County Sheriff’s office, Nadia Marie Meyers of Morgan was with a party hunting for small game Monday when another member of the group shot at a rabbit and struck Meyers in the back of her legs. The incident happened just after 2 p.m. near 327th Avenue in Morgan.

Meyers was shot at an approximate distance of 91 feet with bird shot.  She was transported to the Sleepy Eye Medical Center by Morgan Ambulance.

The Brown County Sheriff’s office and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources are investigating the incident.

Source:  southernminnesotanews.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Southern Minnesota Woman Finds Her Dog Shot Dead in Her Yard DOGS: Try Not to Cry While Watching the Trailer for Netflix’s New Documentary Series [VIDEO] Rockefeller Center Reveals This Year’s Christmas Tree SURVEY: 86% of Parents Shamelessly Steal Kids’ Halloween Candy IHOP Unveils New Grinch-Inspired 2018 Holiday Menu Sharpie Vandals ‘Rebel’ And ‘Kayli3’ Sought By New Ulm Police For Damage To Three Parks
Comments