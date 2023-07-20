River 105 River 105 Logo

Teen injured in crash with semi at Highway 111 & Fort Rd

July 19, 2023 7:42PM CDT
Minnesota State Patrol

A teenage driver was injured in a crash with a semi in Nicollet County Wednesday afternoon.

A Minnesota State Patrol crash report says the 16-year-old boy was westbound on Fort Rd and the semi was northbound on Highway 111 when the vehicles collided at the intersection just after 3:30 p.m.

The boy was transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato.  The nature of his injuries was not disclosed.

The semi driver, Michael Henry Hagen, 32, of Vinton, Iowa, was not injured.

