Teen injured in crash with semi at Highway 111 & Fort Rd

A teenage driver was injured in a crash with a semi in Nicollet County Wednesday afternoon.

A Minnesota State Patrol crash report says the 16-year-old boy was westbound on Fort Rd and the semi was northbound on Highway 111 when the vehicles collided at the intersection just after 3:30 p.m.

The boy was transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato. The nature of his injuries was not disclosed.

The semi driver, Michael Henry Hagen, 32, of Vinton, Iowa, was not injured.