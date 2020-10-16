Teen Injured In Gaylord Crash

Olympus digital camera

A 16-year-old girl was hospitalized following a crash in Sibley County Thursday.

The Minnesota State Patrol didn’t identify the juvenile’s name, or the nature of her injuries, but says the girl was transported to the Glencoe emergency room after her vehicle crashed with another on Highway 5 in Gaylord.

Both vehicles were eastbound on Highway 5 when the crash occurred, according to the patrol’s crash report, which lists the crash time as 6:31 p.m.

The driver of the second vehicle was Joel Lazano Salazar, 53, of Gaylord. Salazar was not injured.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com