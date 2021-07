A teen was injured in a single-vehicle rollover near Mapleton Tuesday evening.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the 17-year-old boy was southbound on Highway 22 in a Chevy Impala when it left the roadway and rolled into a ditch.

The teen, who was the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, was transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato for his injuries, which were not disclosed.

The boy is not being identified. The patrol says he was wearing his seat belt.

The crash was reported at about 6 p.m.