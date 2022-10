A teen was injured Friday afternoon in a tractor crash in Murray County.

According to a state patrol crash report, the tractor was southbound on Highway 267 in Slayton Township when it left the roadway and tipped over on its side, just before 5 p.m.

The 1960 John Deere 4430 was operated by Aaron John Overman, 14, of Slayton. Overman was transported to Murray County Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.