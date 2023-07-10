Teen injured in UTV crash

A teen was injured in a UTV crash in Faribault County Sunday.

Minnesota Lake Police received information about the UTV rollover on 250th St. and Blue Earth County’s 599th Ave – near the lake – at 5:30 p.m. The crash had occurred earlier in the afternoon.

The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office says tracks left at the scene show a 2018 Polaris Ranger lost control and rolled into the ditch, landing on its wheels.

The 15-year-old girl from Mapleton who was driving the UTV was transported to an emergency room by a family member. She sustained scrapes to her foot, according to the release. No other injuries were reported.