Teen, Iowa man injured in Blue Earth collision

(Mankato, MN) – Two drivers were injured in a crash Wednesday afternoon in Blue Earth.

According to reports from the Minnesota State Patrol, a Pontiac Vibe and a Dodge Ram collided at the intersection of East 7th Street and North Gorman Street around 3:49 p.m.

The 2007 Dodge Ram was driven by a 16-year-old boy, whose name wasn’t released. He was transported for medical treatment, but there are no details about the extent of these injuries.

The Pontiac Vibe was driven by 71-year-old Lonnie Lamar Erickson of Buffalo Center, Iowa, who was transported to a Blue Earth health care facility with non-life threatening injuries.

