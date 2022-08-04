Teen killed in crash near Lake Crystal

A teen was killed in a crash near Lake Crystal early Thursday morning.

Madison Kay Johnson, 17, of Lake Crystal, died at the scene of the crash, which happened at about 2:30 a.m. on Co Rd 9 east of Lake Crystal near Easy St.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says Johnson was driving a Buick LaSabre westbound on Co Rd 9 when the car ran off the right side of the road, striking a utility pole on the driver’s side. Johnson was the only occupant in the vehicle.

Life-saving efforts were performed at the scene but were unsuccessful. The crash remains under investigation.