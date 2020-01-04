Teen killed in Fillmore County crash identified

(Rochester, MN) – A Mabel teen was killed in a crash New Years Day in Fillmore County that critically injured two others.

The Minnesota State Patrol identified the deceased as Dylan Delaney, 17. Delaney was a passenger in a Toyota Corolla that attempted to turn left on Highway 44 from northbound Lyndale Street in Mabel when it collided with a semi that was eastbound on the highway.

The driver of the Corolla was 19-year-old Lauren Bedard of Houston. Bedard and 15-year-old passenger Spencer Douglas of Mabel, were both transported to Gundersen Lutheran Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The semi driver wasn’t injured.

The crash report lists the crash time as 10:19 a.m.