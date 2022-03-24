Teen killed in Olivia stabbing; mother injured

A 13-year-old boy has been killed and his mother injured following a stabbing incident early Thursday morning in Olivia. Law enforcement responded to a 911 call of a domestic in progress from an apartment on the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue in Olivia. When officers arrived they located the boy inside the apartment, suffering from a stab wound. He was taken by Olivia Ambulance Services to Olivia Hospital & Clinic where he later died.

The boy’s mother also sustained injuries. She was taken by ambulance to Olivia Hospital & Clinic where she is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

One man known to the victims has been taken into custody and will be booked into the Renville County Jail.

The boy has been taken to Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office in Ramsey. His name will be released once preliminary autopsy and family notification are complete. More information will be released as the investigation progresses.