Teen killed in Waseca crash; deputy suffers severe burns

(Waseca, MN) – A teen was killed and a deputy seriously burned following a crash in Waseca Wednesday night.

Waseca County deputies responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash at 128th Street near the intersection of 330th Avenue in Waseca at 9:30 p.m.

A press release from the sheriff’s office said a 16-year-old female passenger in a Ford Ranger pickup was deceased at the scene. The teen had been fatally injured when the pickup struck a power pole and rolled, throwing her from the vehicle, according to the release.

The driver, a 16-year-old male from Waseca, was transported to a Mankato health facility with non-life threatening injuries.

Deputy Sheriff Josh Langr, who responded to the crash scene, was working around the vehicle when he inadvertently walked into a partially downed power line, according to the release Langr was pulled to safety and provided with immediate medical attention. A 15-year veteran deputy, Langr suffered third-degree burns and was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center.

Sheriff Brad J. Milbrath told Southern Minnesota News Langr is currently in stable condition.

Milbrath said the state patrol will continue to investigate the crash

