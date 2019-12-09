Teen on Video Call Runs Stop Sign, Crashes Into Field

A teenage driver managed to avoid serious injury after crashing her car while distracted by her phone.

The driver, an 18-year-old woman from Hopkins, crashed at the intersection of County Hwy. 21 and County Hwy. 14 in Darwin Township, Meeker County, at 5:36 p.m. Sunday.

According to the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office, the driver ran a stop sign at a T-intersection, before crashing into a field west of the intersection.

“[The driver] was on her phone in a video call during the accident,” the sheriff’s office said.

She fortunately only suffered minor injuries, and was treated at the scene by Mayo ambulance.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says there were 60,000 distracted driving crashes in Minnesota between 2014 and 2018, causing on average 45 deaths a year.

There has also been a huge surge in the number of citations for texting-while-driving, which numbered 2,177 in 2013, but increased to 9,545 by 2018.

Source: bringmethenews.com

