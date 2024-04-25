Teen pedestrian hit by car in Renville County

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at an intersection in Sacred Heart Wednesday morning.

The Renville County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old Sacred Heart girl was transported by ambulance to the Granite Falls Hospital where she was treated for her injuries and later released.

Police say the vehicle involved initially stopped but then left the scene. The driver was located in Granite Falls and identified as a 16-year-old boy. Police say he is being cooperative with the investigation.