Teen pedestrian struck by car on Highway 22

A pedestrian was injured when he was struck by a car on Highway 22 south of Wells Friday night.

The state patrol says 17-year-old Nolan Ray Polkow of Easton was transported to Mayo Clinic Albert Lea with non-life injuries.

The state patrol says a Ford Fusion was southbound on Highway 22 when it struck Polkow shortly before 10 p.m. The Fusion was driven by 17-year-old Jonathan Dylan Hodge, of Wells. Hodge and his two passengers were not injured.