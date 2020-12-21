Teen shot, killed after confrontation in north Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in north Minneapolis.

Minneapolis police said in a release that officers were in the area at about 2:25 a.m. Sunday when they heard the sound of multiple gunshots. Officers eventually found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound and attempted life-saving measures before they were relieved by paramedics. The boy died later at a local hospital.

Police say they believe the teen was involved in a confrontation that escalated into the shooting. Others who may have been involved fled the scene before officers arrived.