Teen’s body recovered from lake in Cottonwood County

The body of a teen who went missing while canoeing in a Cottonwood County lake has been recovered.

The Cottonwood County Sheriff’s Office says the 15-year-old’s body was found in about 4 ½ feet of water around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The boy’s body was transported to the Ramsey County Medical Center. More information is expected to be released Thursday.

The teen went missing in Eagle Lake after jumping in the water to retrieve an oar and the wind drifted him away from the canoe. Eagle Lake is west of Mountain Lake in Carson Township.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office assisted with recovery efforts.